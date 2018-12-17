Home Nation

Don't call Sharad Pawar a future PM, says his nephew and NCP leader Ajit

The NCP chief, who pitched for a united anti-BJP stand for 2019 polls, had said that the party that wins the maximum number of seats would claim the post of PM.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad_Pawar

NCP party chief Sharad Pawar (Phoot | File/ PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar Sunday asked his party workers to desist from calling NCP chief Sharad Pawar as future prime minister, as "some people might not like it".

Addressing a function in Baramati taluka, Ajit also appealed to the activists to not label him as "future chief minister" of Maharashtra, where elections are due in October next year.

"Someone called me a future chief minister of the state. I would like to urge you not to say all these things. Let's be grounded and move ahead patiently. Our main objective is that the NCP and the Congress win maximum number of seats", he said.

"I am making an appeal again to all of you that do not say that Pawar saheb can become a prime minister in future or Ajit Pawar can become a chief minister, as some people may not like it", said Ajit, who is the nephew of Pawar senior.

ALSO READMany opposition leaders have reservations against naming anyone as PM candidate: Sources

The NCP chief, who pitched for a united anti-BJP stand for 2019 polls, had said that the party that wins the maximum number of seats would claim the post of PM.

"Sometimes, even allied parties can think that if they (NCP) get maximum number of seats they will have an upper hand, so let's try and defeat their (NCP) candidate," he said.

Pawar also asked the party workers to come together and be prepared for the elections next year.

He said the NCP was trying to bring the like-minded parties together to throw the BJP and Shiv Sena out of power.

"Because of such internal bickering, the NCP suffered a setback in the past", he said in a lighter vein.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar NCP 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp