Don't call Sharad Pawar a future PM, says his nephew and NCP leader Ajit

By PTI

PUNE: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar Sunday asked his party workers to desist from calling NCP chief Sharad Pawar as future prime minister, as "some people might not like it".

Addressing a function in Baramati taluka, Ajit also appealed to the activists to not label him as "future chief minister" of Maharashtra, where elections are due in October next year.

"Someone called me a future chief minister of the state. I would like to urge you not to say all these things. Let's be grounded and move ahead patiently. Our main objective is that the NCP and the Congress win maximum number of seats", he said.

"I am making an appeal again to all of you that do not say that Pawar saheb can become a prime minister in future or Ajit Pawar can become a chief minister, as some people may not like it", said Ajit, who is the nephew of Pawar senior.

The NCP chief, who pitched for a united anti-BJP stand for 2019 polls, had said that the party that wins the maximum number of seats would claim the post of PM.

"Sometimes, even allied parties can think that if they (NCP) get maximum number of seats they will have an upper hand, so let's try and defeat their (NCP) candidate," he said.

Pawar also asked the party workers to come together and be prepared for the elections next year.

He said the NCP was trying to bring the like-minded parties together to throw the BJP and Shiv Sena out of power.

"Because of such internal bickering, the NCP suffered a setback in the past", he said in a lighter vein.