Ashok Gehlot's swearing ceremony in Rajasthan to boost Mahagathbandhan

LUCKNOW: The Congress is all set to kickoff a new regime in Rajasthan with a gala oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday. Unlike in the past when it used to be low profile event at the Rajbhavan, this time it is being held at the historic Albert Hall.

It will also see top leaders and is seen as a show of strength for the united UPA ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. After the tussle between Gehlot and Pilot for the CM's post, a demonstration of unity between the two leaders will also be on show in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The event will see former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and a dozen other Congress leaders in attendance.

The win by congress in the Hindi heartland will also be used to form the Mahagathbandhan. The leaders from other parties to attend the event are NCP's Sharad Panwar, Pafful Patel, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and former PM H D Deve Gowda, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Yadav, MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, Tejaswi Yadav, Hemant Soren, Jayant Chaudhary, Jitin Ram Manji, Babulal Marandi, P K Kunhalikutty, Badruddin Ajmal, Raju Shetty, Upendra Kushwaha among others.

Congress' win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has presented the party at the center of the alliance. Congress will also want those parties who were not with them earlier to come back into the fold of the UPA. Gehlot, while checking the preparations for the oath ceremony said, "The meeting of the Mahagathbandhan has already happened and everybody has promised to go forward with us. We want to eliminate the kind of conditions the country is facing. The farmers and the youth of the country are complaining."

Jaipur has given the party a strong support by electing 11 out 19 MLAs. In 2013, BJP got a clean sweep in Jaipur but this time they could not get a single seat in the state capital. Congress would want to use it as an opportunity to strengthen its base just ahead of Loksabha elections.