Home Nation

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar should be allowed to deal with illness without 'pressure and tamasha': Omar Abdullah

Abdullah's comment came after photographs on Sunday showed Parrikar inspecting a bridge under construction on the Mandovi river in Panaji on Sunday.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should be allowed to deal with his illness without pressure and "tamasha" (spectacle), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Monday.

Abdullah's comment came after photographs on Sunday showed Parrikar inspecting a bridge under construction on the Mandovi river in Panaji on Sunday.

The chief minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is seen with a tube inserted through his nose, giving instructions to engineers of the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation and contracting firm Larsen and Toubro.

Abdullah said it is "inhuman" to force Parrikar to continue working and doing "photo ops".

"He has a tube inserted through is nose into his digestive tract. How inhuman to force him to continue working and doing photo ops. Why can't he be allowed to deal with his illness without all this pressure and tamasha?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

Parrikar, 63, was seen in public for the first time since returning to the state on October 14 post hospitalisation in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Apart from reviewing work on the Mandovi river, the chief minister also inspected the work on a bridge over the Zuari river near Agassaim village, around 15 km from here.

Parrikar has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14.

Sunday was the first time he moved out of the house, officials said.

A senior functionary at the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday said Parrikar travelled from Porvorim to Merces to inspect the bridge, the third over the Mandovi river.

The opposition Congress has been alleging that Parrikar's ailment and his absence from office had brought the coastal state's administration to a standstill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa CM inspections Manohar Parrikar Omar Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp