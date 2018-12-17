Home Nation

Health workers take treacherous treks to vaccinate Chhattisgarh kids

The Chhattisgarh health workers, who travelled on foot for 25 km, wanted to ensure that not one child misses the immunisation dosage.  

Published: 17th December 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

The health workers on way to Tarajhar, Kuruwapani and Dadhapani | express photo

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A mobile health team in Chhattisgarh made their way through some inhospitable terrain to ensure that tribal children in Kulhadi-ghat in Gariyaband district, some 130 km from Raipur, are administered Measles-Rubella (M-R) vaccines.The health workers, who travelled on foot for 25 km, wanted to ensure that not one child misses the immunisation dosage.      

Three tribal hamlets, Tarajhar, Kuruwapani, Dadhapani, are about 35 km away from the nearest sub-health centre in Kulhadighat. A 13-member health team - comprising multipurpose worker (MPW), auxiliary-nurse midwife (ANM), a supervisor and an angadwadi worker - travelled on two-wheelers for 10 km and then walked for over 25 km through the hilly terrain to reach the villages.

“The team had to halt overnight. So, they carried snacks and ration to cook the next day. Every member had to carry around four litres of water along with their luggage. They restricted food and water intake to achieve their target,” said Dr Kaleshwar Negi, block medical officer, who monitored the programme. He said the team immunised 58 Kamar children. Not only terrain but language too proved to be a hurdle as the tribals speak Halbi and Gondi, Dr Negi said.

The state government had earlier made efforts to relocate the tribals close to Kulhadighat, but it turned futile as they returned to the forest.“We have an ongoing immunisation programme to cover around 83.5 lakh children and only through such perseverance can Chhattisgarh achieve the desired results,” Health Secretary R Prasanna said.The 35-day long campaign will continue till December 19.

TAGS
Chhattisgarh Measles-Rubella Kulhadi-ghat Gariyaband

