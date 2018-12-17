India announces USD 1.4 billion assistance to Maldives; both sides vow to deepen maritime ties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday announced a $1.4 billion financial assistance to Maldives and signed four pacts, including one on visa facilitation, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held talks.Both sides vowed to deepen security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

In his media statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Solih’s victory in the presidential election in Maldives and assured him that India will always stand behind the island nation in its quest for peace and development.

“India will always stand by you in your government’s ambitious efforts to change the lives of the Maldivian people. For the social and economic development of Maldives, India will extend budget support, currency swap and lines of credit worth USD 1.4 billion,” Modi said in a statement.

Solih’s visit to India within a month of taking charge is seen as an effort to repair ties which came under severe strain during the presidentship of Abdulla Yameen, who is known to be close to China.

“The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region through coordinated patrolling and aerial surveillance, exchange of information and capacity building,” said an Indian-Maldives joint statement.

The resolve by the two sides to deepen maritime ties in the Indian Ocean assumes significance as China has been ramping up its military presence in the region.

Solih, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a three-day state visit, also reaffirmed the Maldivian government’s ‘India-First Policy’, and commitment to working together closely with India.

The statement said that both courtiers have agreed to work together to create institutional linkages and to establish a framework of cooperation in areas of health, mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, investment promotion and tourism.

Modi also complimented Maldives’ decision to re-join the Commonwealth and welcomed it to the Indian Ocean Rim Association family.