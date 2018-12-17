Over 69 per cent voting recorded in Haryana municipal polls

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Over 69.39 per cent voters cast their vote in the municipal elections in Haryana on Sunday, a senior state election commission official said here.

State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh stated the polling in all 110 wards of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Panipat and Karnal, and 25 wards of Jakhal Mandi (Fatehabad) Aand Pundri (Kaithal) respectively, was completed on Sunday evening.

The overall percentage in these elections remained 69.39, Singh said.

The election to the posts of mayors will be held directly for the first time. Singh said 59 candidates (40 men and 19 women) contested the election for the seats of Mayor.

Voting was held on Sunday for five municipal corporations and committees in Haryana.

Elections to the five municipal corporations and committees of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal were held. Voters braved the cold weather to come out and cast their votes.

The voting started at 7.30 a.m. A total of 14,01,454 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

Haryana Police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Over 7,000 police personnel, including women police officials, were on duty.

Officials said for the first time in the electoral history of municipal elections in the country, none of the above (NOTA) was introduced as an option in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) contested the elections on their respective party symbols, the Congress has chosen not to use the party symbol for candidates backed by the party.

The elections are being considered important before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls likely to be held in October 2019. The BJP has been in power in Haryana since October 2014.