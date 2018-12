By IANS

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid disturbances, minutes after it met for the day.

Soon after the House assembled, AIADMK and DMK members trooped to the Chair's podium, holding placards. They were protesting against a proposed dam on the Cauvery river.

The leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad tried to say something which was not audible in the din.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.