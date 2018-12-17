Home Nation

Portion of Gurugram's Rampura flyover breaks off, traffic hit

A portion of another flyover near Manesar and Hero Honda Chowk had fallen down earlier in 2018.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Traffic movement between Manesar and Gurugram was hit as a huge portion of the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway broke off and fell amid a busy Monday rush, police said.

"The concrete chunk fell from the middle of the four-lane flyover, luckily no one was hurt," said Jitender Yadav, an eyewitness.

About a six square feet portion of the Rampura flyover in Haryana fell off around 9 a.m. The flyover is nearly 46 km from Delhi.

"The effected portion of the expressway (on the Jaipur-Delhi route) have been cordoned off," Manesar traffic police chief Munesh Kumar told IANS.

"We have deployed extra police on and near the flyover and the heavy traffic was diverted to the service lanes.

"Light traffic is passing on the elevated road using the two lanes. Traffic passing under the effected flyover have been completely stopped following instructions issued by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," Kumar added.

"The situation during the day may worsen after heavy traffic hits the road after 11 a.m.," said Vijay Yadav, former sarpanch (village head) of Rampura said.

The flyover was opened for traffic nearly two years ago. A portion of another flyover near Manesar and Hero Honda Chowk had fallen down earlier in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rampura flyover Gurugram flyover collapse Rampura flyover collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp