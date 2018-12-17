Portion of Gurugram's Rampura flyover breaks off, traffic hit

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Traffic movement between Manesar and Gurugram was hit as a huge portion of the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway broke off and fell amid a busy Monday rush, police said.

"The concrete chunk fell from the middle of the four-lane flyover, luckily no one was hurt," said Jitender Yadav, an eyewitness.

About a six square feet portion of the Rampura flyover in Haryana fell off around 9 a.m. The flyover is nearly 46 km from Delhi.

"The effected portion of the expressway (on the Jaipur-Delhi route) have been cordoned off," Manesar traffic police chief Munesh Kumar told IANS.

"We have deployed extra police on and near the flyover and the heavy traffic was diverted to the service lanes.

"Light traffic is passing on the elevated road using the two lanes. Traffic passing under the effected flyover have been completely stopped following instructions issued by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," Kumar added.

"The situation during the day may worsen after heavy traffic hits the road after 11 a.m.," said Vijay Yadav, former sarpanch (village head) of Rampura said.

The flyover was opened for traffic nearly two years ago. A portion of another flyover near Manesar and Hero Honda Chowk had fallen down earlier in 2018.