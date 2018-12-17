Home Nation

Rafale row: BJP moves Privilege Motion against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, the Congress gave notices of breach of privilege in both Houses of Parliament, demanding an explanation from the government over the Rafale issue.

 

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

BJP leader Anurag Thakur has moved a Privilege Motion in Lok Sabha against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale issue, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Congress gave notices of breach of privilege in both Houses of Parliament, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court "wrong" information on the Rafale deal.

While Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad sent the notice to the chairman of the Upper House, Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge gave the notice in the Lower House.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed pleas alleging irregularities in the Rafale deal, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision-making process" warranting setting aside of the defence contract for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

In its judgment, the court made a reference to a CAG report on the aircraft deal.

It said the CAG report was examined by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

But the Congress insisted that the government presented "wrong facts" before the court during the hearing of pleas challenging the aircraft deal with France, which gave the government relief in the cases.

On Saturday, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking correction in the judgment, saying "misinterpretation" of its note "resulted in a controversy in the public domain".

The Centre made it clear that it did not say the CAG report was examined by the PAC or a redacted portion was placed before Parliament.

It clarified the note had said the government "has already shared" the price details with CAG, written in past tense and "is factually correct".

