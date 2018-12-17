Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi should resign for spreading lies on Rafale deal: BJP

Published: 17th December 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP Monday demanded Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president for spreading lies against the Union government on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also accused the Congress of rejecting the verdict given by Supreme Court that seemingly gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led government on the alleged scam "BJP demands resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. What the Congress party and its president told the people was nothing but a bunch of lies," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna told reporters here.

READ | Rafale row: BJP moves Privilege Motion against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Khanna said despite the apex court's verdict on the matter, the Congress was indulging in a "vicious" campaign.

"Congress is running away from a healthy discussion on the topic and only resorting to baseless allegations. Congress has rejected the verdict given by the Supreme Court," he said.

"The Congress party's president has been misguiding and misleading the people of the country purely on the basis of inaccurate, illogical and baseless arguments," he added.

Khanna said the SC observed that the Rafale deal was transparent and finalised as per rules.

"Apex court has given a message that the matters related to national security should not be brought to the court just on the basis of unfounded doubts and misleading news items," he said.

Khanna further accused the Congress chief of "misleading" the people for the sake of "political benefits".

"This is a very serious matter that an elected representative of the country, who is also the president of a national party is misleading the people of the country," he said, adding that such campaigns malign the image of the country at the international level.

