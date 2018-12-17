Soon, buy cakes, toys made at jails in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jails in Punjab may soon turn into centres of entrepreneurship. There are plans of setting up manufacturing units to make bakery items, mustard oil, interlocking tiles, soft toys, quilts and sanitary napkins. These products will be sold in the market under the brand ‘PJ’ (Punjab Jails).

Sources said that the prisons department is planning to set up a Punjab Jail Department Board. Such a board exists only in Telangana. The CM will head the board along with minister of jails and other officers. The money generated through the sale of these products will go to the board and not the state government.

The funds will be utilised for the welfare of prisoners and development of jails.

Sources said that there are plans to establish bakery units at the Ludhiana and Gurdaspur Central jails where biscuits, bread and cakes will be made.

Units to produce interlocking tile and expellers for mustard oil are being set-up at the Bathinda Central Jail.

Women at the Ludhiana jail will make sanitary napkins. Besides, a unit to make LED lights and bulbs has been made operational at the Kapurthala jail. The inmates assemble these lights and earn between Rs 10 and Rs 20 per piece.

Also, carpets and soft toys will be made at the central jail in Amritsar. Women at the prisons in Patiala and Bathinda will do phulkari work and rugs will be made at Ferozepur and Ludhiana jails.

“The prison department will tie-up with Markfed (Punjab State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited) to market the products,” said an official, who did not wish to be named. The department is also trying to tie-up with the State Skill Development Mission to train the inmates.

“We are trying to develop skills, so that when the inmates finish their jail term, they can find employment… the prison department will also earn money by selling the items and spend it on the welfare of convicts,” said Additional DGP (Prisons), Punjab, Rohit Chaudhary.