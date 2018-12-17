Home Nation

VVIP Chopper case: Dubai-based accused Rajeev Saxena moves for anticipatory bail

Rajeev Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

Published: 17th December 2018

Image of the the AgustaWestland helicopter. (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Dubai-based businessman and accused in a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal moved a Delhi court Monday seeking anticipatory bail.

Rajeev Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

The court sought response from the ED by December 24, when it will next year the matter.

The court has already issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena in the case.

