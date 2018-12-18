Home Nation

40 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Kuldeep Ranka, who was principal secretary tourism and forest, was appointed as principal secretary to the chief minister.

Published: 18th December 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: In the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the Congress formed government in Rajasthan, 40 IAS were transferred Tuesday, according to a release.

Kuldeep Ranka, who was principal secretary tourism and forest, was appointed as principal secretary to the chief minister.

He replaced Tanmay Kumar who has been appointed as commissioner irrigation command area development in Bikaner, it said.

Ranka will also hold the charge of chairman RIICO.

Ajitabh Sharma and Rajan Vishal has been appointed as secretary and joint secretary to the chief minister.

The release said among other senior IAS officers, additional chief secretary, excise and taxation, Mukesh Sharma, has been appointed as chairman of the Revenue Board in Ajmer, and additional chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, who headed the industries department, will now head the home department.

Sudarshan Sethi will now be additional chief secretary forest and environment and mines, Giriraj Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, Veenu Gupta, who till now headed the health and family department, will now be additional chief secretary PWD and chairman of the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation.

Dr Subodh Agarwal will now be additional chief secretary industries and DMIC, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAS officers government in Rajasthan Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp