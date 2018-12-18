Arunachal Congress executive committee meeting from December 21

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will hold a two-day executive meeting to draw up a roadmap and an action plan for the next 100-days, a senior party leader has said.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, APCC vice-president Bosiram Siram said the executive committee meeting and a social media awareness programme under the banner of 'Sangharh Sammelan' will be held here on December 19.

AICC general secretary in-charge Arunachal Pradesh Luizinho Faleiro, AICC secretary in-charge Arunachal Pradesh Zenith Sangma, will also be taking part in the meeting and in the social media awareness programme.

All members of the APCCs frontal organizations, senior former leaders, party members and office bearers at the block and district level, will be taking part in the event, informed Siram.

The meeting will come up with a roadmap and an action plan for next 100-days after holding detailed discussions on both party and state-related issues.

The inputs gathered will be considered and if need be added to the party's manifesto, which will be released on a later date, he said.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due next year.

Commenting on the social media awareness programme, APCC spokesperson Mina Toko, said that in todays digital age, each and every member of the party should know about how social media works so they understand the legalities involved in it, and also to facilitate dissemination of correct information and updates at the grass root level.