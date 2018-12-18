Home Nation

Arunachal Congress executive committee meeting from December 21

All members of the APCCs frontal organizations, senior former leaders, party members and office bearers at the block and district level, will be taking part in the event, informed Siram.

Published: 18th December 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will hold a two-day executive meeting to draw up a roadmap and an action plan for the next 100-days, a senior party leader has said.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, APCC vice-president Bosiram Siram said the executive committee meeting and a social media awareness programme under the banner of 'Sangharh Sammelan' will be held here on December 19.

AICC general secretary in-charge Arunachal Pradesh Luizinho Faleiro, AICC secretary in-charge Arunachal Pradesh Zenith Sangma, will also be taking part in the meeting and in the social media awareness programme.

All members of the APCCs frontal organizations, senior former leaders, party members and office bearers at the block and district level, will be taking part in the event, informed Siram.

The meeting will come up with a roadmap and an action plan for next 100-days after holding detailed discussions on both party and state-related issues.

The inputs gathered will be considered and if need be added to the party's manifesto, which will be released on a later date, he said.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due next year.

Commenting on the social media awareness programme, APCC spokesperson Mina Toko, said that in todays digital age, each and every member of the party should know about how social media works so they understand the legalities involved in it, and also to facilitate dissemination of correct information and updates at the grass root level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Congress Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp