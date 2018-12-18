Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government to waive short-term agricultural loans: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel was addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed Congress government in the state.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi 2nd L with newly sworn-in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel L cabinet ministers TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu R during the oath-taking ceremony in Raipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday announced that his government will waive short-term agricultural loans of farmers, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress ahead of the just concluded state assembly polls.

Short-term agriculture loans to the tune of over Rs 6,100 crore of over 16.65 lakh farmers drawn from cooperative banks and Chhattisgarh Gramin Banks, as on November 30, 2018, will be completely waived, he said.

Besides, loans of farmers borrowed from commercial banks will also be waived after proper examination, he said.

Fulfilling another pre-poll promise, the cabinet decided to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal, he said.

Another important decision taken in the Cabinet was that a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe the 2013 Jhiram valley Naxal attack in Bastar district, where 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed, he added.

Two newly-inducted ministers - T S Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu - were also present at the press conference.

Earlier in the day, Baghel (57) was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

