Home Nation

Congress running away from debate on Rafale: Law Minister

He also took strong exception to Gandhi's remarks who said he would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep.

Published: 18th December 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Congress was running away from a debate on Rafale as its party chief Rahul Gandhi cannot look the BJP in the eye and tell the truth if such a debate was to be held in Parliament on the defence deal.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, we are willing to have a debate in Parliament on Rafale deal. Don't run away from the debate. The Congress party today squandered a debate in Lok sabha and Rajya Sabha," Prasad told reporters outside Parliament.

"You owe an apology to the country as the Supreme Court today, after detailed analysis, has exposed the lies that were attempted to be spread in the country on the Rafale jet deal.

"I know why the Congress is running away from the debate. It is because if the debate happens, many skeletons in the cupboard of the Congress party will come out in defence deals," he said.

The Minister was responding to the Congress chief's remarks who earlier said the government was scared of a probe in the Rafale deal.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Prasad said a JPC cannot be formed "to satisfy the ego of a half-learned leader".

"Moreover, they must come for a debate even for a JPC," he added.

He also took strong exception to Gandhi's remarks who said he would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep.

"This is a new low in the public discourse. But nothing better is expected from Rahul Gandhi whose party ensured that people of the country did not sleep for 60 years due to corruption, malgovernance and patronage of selected people. The entire saga of suffering of farmers is too well known," Prasad said.

He also alleged that Vijay Mallya's loans were "restructured" during the Congress-led UPA government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale verdict Ravi Shankar Prasad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp