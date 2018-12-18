Home Nation

Hamid Nehal Ansari's family en route to Wagah border to reunite with their son after 6 years

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Monday announced to repatriate Hamid on the completion of a three-year sentence handed over to him by a Pakistani military court in 2015.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mother of Indian national Hamid Ansari( Photo|ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari's parents' long struggle for being reunited with their son, who was arrested by the Pakistan Intelligence agencies and local police from Kohat district in 2012, may bear fruit today.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Monday announced to repatriate Hamid on the completion of a three-year sentence handed over to him by a Pakistani military court in 2015.

"The Pakistan High Commission has told us that the Pakistan authorities will hand over Hamid to the Indian Embassy there today, following which he will cross the border and be reunited with us," Fauzia Ansari, Hamid's mother said.

READ| Pakistan's decision to release Hamid Nihal Ansari due to pressure from New Delhi: Sources

The family, however, has not been apprised of the exact time when Hamid will reach India. "I would like to thank the Indian government for understanding our pain and extending complete help to us in bringing our son back. Even the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi helped us out and were responsive to our ordeal," Ansari opined.

Hamid's mother further appealed to the Pakistani government to free other individuals like her son who have been imprisoned, underscoring the painful experience the family went through due to his detention in the neighbouring country. "Their parents are also waiting for them and suffering," she stated.

Expressing gratitude to the government and media for helping her out, she said, "This wasn't our effort alone - the media was our voice and the government completely helped us. We can't thank god enough. Both the governments have been kind to us and dealt with us humanely. We thank everybody."

"Hamid will be with us today hopefully. I pray to God that he will be," she remarked while travelling in a bus en route to Attari-Wagah border, through which Hamid would be repatriated.

Hamid, a teacher at the Mumbai Management College, went missing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in November 2012. His mother filed a habeas corpus petition in Delhi High Court, following which the news about his arrest became public.

On January 13, the high court was informed that Hamid was in the custody of the Pakistani Army and was being tried by a military court. The Pakistani security agencies had claimed that Hamid had used fake identity card in the name of "Hamza" and had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan without travel documents. They had charged him for "anti-state activities". 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hamid Nehal Ansari Indian prisoner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp