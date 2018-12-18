Home Nation

Jharkhand: Photos of cops with Naxals go viral

Published: 18th December 2018

naxal-Maoists

A representational image of naxals. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A three-year-old photo of two Naxals — of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) — posing with security forces during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand has caused major embarrassment to the state police.

The photo, which has widely been shared on social media, shows JJMP zonal commander Pappu Lohra and his aide sub-zonal commander Sushil Oraon posing with security forces.

Lohra and Oraon have a bounty of Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively on their heads.

The police questioned the authenticity of the photo and said that they will probe the issue if the photograph is handed over to them.

“I have not seen the photograph. Unless authenticated photographs are provided to us and proper examination is done to check if they are morphed, how can we comment on it? The SP concerned will verify and get back to us,” said ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson RK Mallick.

The photo has once again brought to the fore allegations of relations between the Jharkhand Police and JJMP.

CRPF officials, too, questioned the authenticity of the photo and said that CoBRA battalion’s uniform is readily available in the market and anyone can buy it. “It is nothing but to malign the image of the paramilitary forces. It’s apparent that the people you see in the photograph are posing for it. First, we will get the details and then will get back to you about its authenticity,” said a CRPF senior officer requesting anonymity.

Police personnel also find the allegations discouraging. “Though the photograph has not been verified, still, such reports of security forces taking help of from Naxal outfits during anti-Naxal operations, are discouraging,” said Jharkhand Police Men’s Association Vice President Ramesh Oraon.

Pappu Lohra alias Suryadev Mistry, the topmost JJMP leader, is active in Manika, Barwadih, Balmath, Chandwa, Garu of Latehar and Kisko and Jobang blocks in Lohardaga and some pockets in Chatra, Hazaribagh and Palamu districts of Jharkhand.

Naxals anti-Naxal operation

