Lalrinliana Sailo elected as Mizoram Assembly speaker

Sailo, 59, a former Health and Trade and Commerce minister in the previous Congress government, was the only candidate for the Speaker's election.

By IANS

AIZAWL: Lalrinliana Sailo, a ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator, on Tuesday was elected unopposed as Speaker of the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, opposition MLAs including lone Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Buddha Dhan Chakma congratulated Sailo.

Sailo, who was elected to the Assembly for four consecutive terms since 2003, had quit the Congress in October and joined the MNF.

In the November 28 Assembly elections, he defeated Independent candidate F. Rualhleia in the Chalfilh constituency in Aizawl district by a margin of 1,007 votes.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalrinawma said that election of the deputy speaker would be held on Thursday.

The three-day first Assembly session would continue until Thursday.

In the November 28 Assembly polls, the MNF secured 26 seats, five more than an absolute majority in the 40-member Assembly, ousting the Congress from power in its last bastion in northeast India.

The MNF only got five seats in the 2013 Assembly polls, while the Congress won 34. This time, the Congress got only five seats.

