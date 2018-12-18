Home Nation

Lalu Parasad Yadav’s elder son back, plans youth rally in February

Many in RJD were surprised when Tej Pratap appeared at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  After staying away from active politics and shunning all RJD meetings for a month and a half, jailed party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s maverick son Tej Pratap Yadav has resurfaced and is planning a youth rally in February.

The 30-year-old first-time MLA and former minister, who filed for divorce from his wife last month against his parents’ wishes, has not visited the 10, Circular Road residence of his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi despite being in Patna for a week. He has been holding parleys with RJD’s second-rung leaders at their houses and hotels, said sources.

Many in RJD were surprised when Tej Pratap appeared at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday. Accompanied by nearly 20 supporters, he occupied the party chief’s chair and held a meeting.“He discussed BJP’s rout in the three states and wanted RJD’s youth wing to guard up its loins to defeat the saffron forces in Bihar in next year’s Lok Sabha polls,” said a leader close to him.

Tej Pratap had run into his younger brother and de-facto RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and mother Rabri Devi at the wedding on Saturday, but they hardly exchanged a word. With the RJD-led Grand Alliance slated to begin seat-sharing talks in the next few days, Tej Pratap is reportedly keen to ensure that leaders close to him get tickets.

“I was never away from the party. There are enemies both within and outside the party, and I will finish them off. I am going to work on a mission mode to ensure that RJD emerges as a big winner in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Tej Pratap. He has clarified that he would not return to his parents’ house. “I have requested the state government for a bungalow,” he added. The next hearing of his divorce petition is slated for January 8.He praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said he would organise a grand rally of RJD’s youth wing in Patna in February, and invite Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Family Differences

Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed for divorce against his parents’ wishes, has not visited mother Rabri Devi at the Circular Road home despite being in Patna for a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Rabri Devi Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp