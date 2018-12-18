Lalu Parasad Yadav’s elder son back, plans youth rally in February

By Express News Service

PATNA: After staying away from active politics and shunning all RJD meetings for a month and a half, jailed party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s maverick son Tej Pratap Yadav has resurfaced and is planning a youth rally in February.

The 30-year-old first-time MLA and former minister, who filed for divorce from his wife last month against his parents’ wishes, has not visited the 10, Circular Road residence of his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi despite being in Patna for a week. He has been holding parleys with RJD’s second-rung leaders at their houses and hotels, said sources.

Many in RJD were surprised when Tej Pratap appeared at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday. Accompanied by nearly 20 supporters, he occupied the party chief’s chair and held a meeting.“He discussed BJP’s rout in the three states and wanted RJD’s youth wing to guard up its loins to defeat the saffron forces in Bihar in next year’s Lok Sabha polls,” said a leader close to him.

Tej Pratap had run into his younger brother and de-facto RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and mother Rabri Devi at the wedding on Saturday, but they hardly exchanged a word. With the RJD-led Grand Alliance slated to begin seat-sharing talks in the next few days, Tej Pratap is reportedly keen to ensure that leaders close to him get tickets.

“I was never away from the party. There are enemies both within and outside the party, and I will finish them off. I am going to work on a mission mode to ensure that RJD emerges as a big winner in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Tej Pratap. He has clarified that he would not return to his parents’ house. “I have requested the state government for a bungalow,” he added. The next hearing of his divorce petition is slated for January 8.He praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said he would organise a grand rally of RJD’s youth wing in Patna in February, and invite Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Family Differences

