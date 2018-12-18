Home Nation

Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Corridor expected to herald prosperity along route

Connecting the state capital Mumbai with its ‘second capital’ Nagpur, this six-lane, 800 km project passes through 10 districts and provides fast track connectivity to another 14.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

The ambitious Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Express Way (NMSCEW) has been nicknamed the “Samruddhi Corridor” by the Maharashtra government, expected as it is to bring ‘prosperity’ to the state. Connecting the state capital Mumbai with its ‘second capital’ Nagpur, this six-lane, 800 km project passes through 10 districts and provides fast track connectivity to another 14 through with six-lane connecting ways.  

Recently, government officials claimed that almost 90 per cent of land acquisition for the project is complete. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), entrusted with its execution, is currently busy with the financial closure of contracts for various parts of the project, say officials, adding that the actual work is likely to begin in January 2019, when PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the road set to be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The western part of Maharashtra already has good road infrastructure. 65 per cent of state’s industrial output comes from this area, while 90 per cent of state’s IT companies are located here. The Samruddhi Corridor will connect this to the eastern part of the state which is under-developed. The corridor passes through 65 per cent of state’s agro-based areas and is hence expected to substantially increase the trade of farm produce and encourage growth of agro-industries. This project, insists Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will turn out to be a role model for integrated development. 

According to estimates, upon completion in 2021, over 23,000 commercial vehicles are expected to use this corridor. The standards for this road are also being planned and set in such a manner that even with vehicles moving at a speed of 150 kmph, the road would be free of fatalities. This, officials say, will elevate the existing freight transport standards prevailing in the state to match global norms.

The travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai is also expected to come down to 8 hours from over 14 hours currently. Moreover, the expressway will have Wi-Fi access, traffic surveillance and enforcement, CCTVs to monitor its entire length, food plazas and restaurants, shops and wayside amenities like trauma centres, bus bays, truck terminuses, quick response teams etc., at 34 locations. These services, along with the industrial pockets that are expected to come up, will bring in 20 lakh jobs to the belt, show projections.

In the earlier version, the 55,000 crore project also had over 30 industrial townships along the way. However, after a series of agitations against land acquisition, the township portion of the plan was dropped. Instead, a network of 5,000 km of expressway quality roads linking the corridor to 24 districts would be developed, likely to do away with the need for the townships. 

Considering the project’s scale, absolutely no delay has happened so far, officials insist, adding that this is a first-of-its-kind expressway. So far 22,803 farmers have given their land and approximately 1,173.05 crore has been spent to acquire 90.45 per cent of total 8,162.23 hectares required. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samruddhi Corridor Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Express Way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp