Mentally challenged man crosses across LoC, family seeks government's help

The man, who had gone missing on December 11, hails from a remote village of Poonch district.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By ANI

POONCH: Family of a 33-year-old "mentally challenged" man, who crossed across LoC and reached Pakistan, has appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to help him in getting his son back.

Speaking to ANI, father of the missing man, said, "My son is mentally ill and was under treatment. Our Sarpanch came to us informing that he has received a video which confirms that our son is in Pakistan. I urge both (India and Pakistan) governments to help us."

The mother of the missing man said that her son had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) seven days back inadvertently and was later apprehended by Pakistani forces. "I appeal to the authorities of India and Pakistan to help us in getting my son back," she said.

