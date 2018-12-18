Nearly 40 children injured as school bus falls into ditch in Bihar

By UNI

SAMASTIPUR: At least 40 children were injured when their school bus fell into a roadside ditch near Begampur village under Mathurapur police outpost area in the district last night.

Police said here today that students of government Utkramit Vidyalaya at Bhanpur village under Khanpur block area in the district were returning to Khanpur after their trip to Rajgir when their bus turned turtle and fell into the roadside ditch.

The mishap took place after the bus driver lost control over his vehicle due to high speed, sources added.

Police said that 70 students and four teachers were travelling on the ill-fated bus. Sources said that at least 40 students and bus conductor were injured in the mishap.

Four seriously injured children were admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital while others were undergoing treatment at Samastipur Sadar Hospital and local private hospitals.