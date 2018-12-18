Home Nation

NGO makes sanitary pads from old clothes for tribal women

Sachin and his team not only distribute the sanitary pads to tribal women but also teach them how to make it at home by themselves.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

amajbandh, an organisation from Pune makes sanitary napkins out of old clothes and distribute them among tribal women in the nearby villages. (Photo|ANI)

By ANI

PUNE: In a bid to provide a hygienic life to tribal women who cannot afford high-priced sanitary napkins, a Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) makes sanitary pads out of old clothes and distributes them to women residing in nearby tribal villages.

Sachin, the founder of the NGO 'Samajbandh' urges people to donate their old clothes for the purpose through social media platform. He himself goes to the house of people and collects clothes.

He started this initiative after taking a cue from an incident that happened with his own mother, who had to undergo an operation to remove her uterus for not taking care during the menstrual period.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin said, "I started this work two years ago and we have reached to more than 2000 women. The pads available in the market are expensive for them and they cannot afford it. I appeal to people to give their old clothes to me and sometimes I also go to their place to collect clothes."

Sachin and his team not only distribute the sanitary pads to tribal women but also teach them how to make it at home by themselves.

"As women feel shy to take pads from us, we have women volunteers who give them sanitary napkins and make them aware about the menstrual health," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanitarty napkins Menstruation Samajbandh Tribal women Hygiene

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp