NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government and Labour Ministry over hospital fire in Mumbai

The commission has also asked them to submit a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against the guilty, if any.

Mumbai hospital fire

A major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and the Labour Ministry Tuesday over a fire incident in a Mumbai hospital in which six people died, an official statement said.

The commission has also asked them to submit a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against the guilty, if any.

According to the statement, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance over media reports that a massive fire engulfed the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Monday in Andheri area of Mumbai, killing six people and injuring 141 others.

