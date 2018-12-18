Home Nation

No vacancy for PM post next year: Ram Madhav

He criticised Stalin's remarks attacking the "fascist" Modi and his government in his speech in Chennai on Sunday and said "this kind of language is absolutely unfortunate. It does not behove well of

Published: 18th December 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav addresses a press conference at the party office Kamalalayam in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister next year, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Tuesday and criticised DMK President M K Stalin for his "language" against Narendra Modi while proposing the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the top post.

"There is no vacancy for the prime minister's post next year. Let all of them (opposition leaders) wait. Good luck to them," he told reporters.

READ: TMC says this 'premature' announcement will divide Opposition

He criticised Stalin's remarks attacking the "fascist" Modi and his government in his speech in Chennai on Sunday and said "this kind of language is absolutely unfortunate. It does not behove well of Stalin."

READ: Few takers in Opposition camp for Stalin spin on Rahul Gandhi as PM face for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

At the ceremony for the unveiling of the statue of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi in Chennai in the presence of national opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Stalin proposed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister as he was suited for building a new India and replacing a "fascist" government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin comment Rahul Gandhi as PM Ram Madhav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp