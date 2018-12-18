Pay up Rs 200 if caught smoking in Gwalior government offices

By IANS

GWALIOR: Smoking has been banned in every government office here in Madhya Pradesh and anybody found smoking will have to cough up a fine of Rs 200, an official said on Tuesday.

"Smoking is banned in every office. If found smoking, then a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed. To recover the fines, receipt tags will be printed and stored in all the offices. Smokers will be charged for the penalty amount," Divisional Commissioner B.M. Sharma.

He also instructed all the departmental officers that cleanliness has to be maintained in their respective offices by each one of the employees.

The newly formed Congress government in the state has come up with several other diktats aiming to make the city improve its ranking on the national hygiene meter.

Everyone needs to be conscious about cleanliness and work, Sharma said.

Government officials and employees have to lead from the front. In each government office, two-to-three dustbins will be kept in each room. In addition, an officer-employee will be made in-charge of cleanliness in every office, he added.

Sharma has instructed the Divisional Level Officers in the meeting of the Inter-departmental Coordination Committee about cleanliness surveys that would be taken up from time-to-time.