Rajasthan panchayat, Zila Parishad​ bypolls on December 28

By PTI

JAIPUR: Bypolls for electing members to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti of Alwar, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar will be conducted on December 28, a state election commission release said Monday.

Voting for Panchayat Raj institutions had to take place on October 27 but was postponed due to state assembly election.

Now, voting will be done on December 28 and counting will take place on December 30, it said.

Electronic Voting Machines will be used for the voting of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti members.