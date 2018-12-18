Tej Pratap meets Lalu Prasad, says father asked him to take RJD forward

Home Nation

The former Bihar health minister had been keeping a low profile for several months on account of differences with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and estrangement with his wife of six months.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Two days after resuming political activities, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tuesday met his father and claimed that he was advised to "take the party forward" by him.

The over two-hour meeting between Tej Pratap and his father took place at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief is undergoing treatment for various ailments after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

The former Bihar health minister had been keeping a low profile for several months on account of differences with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and estrangement with his wife of six months.

It was a long time since I met my father. I became emotional. I love him. My father is my God---Krishna, Vishnu and Mahadev, Yadav told reporters.

He further claimed that the RJD chief had asked him "to take the party forward", reiterating that he saw Tejashwi as "Arjuna" and vowed to play the role of Lord Krishna who was the warrior prince's charioteer in the epic Mahabharata.

Asked about his divorce petition, Tej Pratap refused to divulge the details, saying the matter was in court.

Tej Pratap had on November 3 met Lalu Prasad after deciding to part ways with his wife. He had reportedly gone missing after filing for divorce.

However, on Sunday, he made a sudden appearance at the party's state headquarters in Patna and held a long discussion with youth and student wing workers and declared he was back to active politics.

After holding discussions with the party workers, he interacted with media and showered praises on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for leading the party to victory in the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, D K Jha, the doctor treating Prasad at RIMS told reporters that Lalu Prasad was stable and his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were under control.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment, had suffered four infections during the last three and a half months, the doctor said.

We are giving anti-biotic (to Prasad) ten to fifteen days per month. We are also encouraging him to walk and his strength is increasing, the doctor said.

