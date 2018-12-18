Home Nation

Three lions run over by goods-train in Gir forests in Gujarat

Despite the steps taken by the government and funds allocated for fencing and other steps, the incidents of lions and other animals run-over takes place in the area.

Published: 18th December 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AMRELI: In a tragic incident, three young Asiatic lions, two male and one female, were run over by a speeding goods-train in wee hours on Tuesday at Savarkundala range of East Gir forests in Amreli district of Gujarat.

CCF, Junagadh and spokesperson of forest department D T Vasavada said that the accident took place in revenue area near Barola village under Savarkundala range of the East Gir forest.

'The goods train was en route to Pipavav from Botad. At around 0045 hrs a pride of six lions was also moving on the same track. Three of them, a male aged around 2 years, another male and a female both aged around 1.5 years were run over the train and died on the spot,' Vasavada said.

Terming the accident as unfortunate, he said that an inquiry has been ordered about it.

'The probe is about speed of the goods-train at the time of the accident and also the negligence of trackers and forest staffs. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,' he said.

Notably, the Gir forests, spread in more than 1800 square kilometres across three districts of Gir-Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli in Saurashtra region of Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions.

It houses 523 lions according to the last lion's census of May 2015.

Railway tracks cross through the jungle on which goods train bringing containers from Pipavav port and passengers train ply regularly.

Despite the steps taken by the government and funds allocated for fencing and other steps, the incidents of lions and other animals run-over takes place in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat lion death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp