Tripura restricts fresh appointments, job creation

By IANS

AGARTALA/GUWAHATI: The Tripura government has partially restricted fresh appointments in the state, saying various departments must get prior concurrence from the finance department in case fresh posts are required or new jobs are to be created.

In a recent memo, state Chief Secretary L.K. Gupta said there was a need for curbing fresh recruitments and job creation as the wage bill constituted major expenditure. He said Tripura has the highest level of government employment in the country in proportion to population of the state.

"The expenditure on salaries (including establishment expenses), pensions and debt repayments constitutes about 60 per cent of expenditure, leaving very little for development activities. The level of employment in Tripura is double compared to states like Meghalaya," he said.

"We could have saved an additional Rs 3,000 crore per annum for development activities for the people of the State if we have a Meghalaya-like employment scenario," he said.

"Creation of posts will strictly depend on availability of budgetary resources with the department concerned. Each department has a number of posts created in the past, which are vacant and no longer required. Hence, whenever a department submits a proposal for creation of a post, it should be accompanied by a proposal for surrender/abolition of posts with equivalent financial implication," he said.

The state has a population of 36,73,917 and the strength of government employees is over 2.15 lakh.

The BJP-led government, which took over after years of the Left rule earlier this year, has recently announced the 7th pay Pay Commission benefits to government employees.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who had presented the budget after taking over, has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for implementation of the pay commission recommendations.