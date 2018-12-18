Home Nation

Unfurl tricolour on Goa Liberation Day: Congress to CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the construction site of 3rd Mandovi Bridge. (Photo: Twitter / Goa CMO)

By PTI

PANAJI: After Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's much discussed visit to inspect two under- construction bridges, the Congress Monday said he should show the same efforts to unfurl the tricolour on December 19 to mark the Liberation Day of Goa.

Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said the party will appreciate if the chief minister unfurled the tri-colour on December 19 and delivered the Liberation Day address.

"To unfurl the tricolour is a much easier and honourable job than inspecting bridges," Chodankar said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP accused the Congress of politicising the health condition of Parrikar.

On Sunday, Parrikar inspected two under-construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers.

This was the first time the CM was seen in public since returning to Goa on October 14 post hospitalisation in Delhi's AIIMS.

Manohar Parrikar

