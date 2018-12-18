Home Nation

WATCH | Fatehpur Sikri's BJP legislator threatens Sub-divisional magistrate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Chaudhary had gone to meet the SDM over farmers' issue.

Published: 18th December 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh| ANI

By ANI

AGRA: Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary on Monday threatened a Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Chaudhary had gone to meet the SDM over farmers' issue.

In the video of the verbal spat between the legislator and the administrative official, Chaudhary could be seen reminding SDM Singh about his 'powers' under the rule of democracy.

"You are talking to me in this way, are you trying to show me that you are the SDM? Don't you know I am an MLA? How can you talk to me like this? You don't realise my power, you don't realise the power of democracy," says Chaudhary in an intimidating demeanour.

Following the verbal confrontation, the supporters of the legislator also began raising slogans against the administrative official. During the brief incident, the SDM can be seen uncomfortably registering her protest over the treatment being meted out to her.

After the incident, the SDM issued a press release stating that objectionable language has been used against her.

In may this year, during another incident of MLA's high handedness in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Harshvardhan Bajpayee was found threatening the Superintendent of Police in Allahabad after the latter failed to recognise him at an event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fatehpur Sikri Udaybhan Chaudhary sub-divisional magistrate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp