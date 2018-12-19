Home Nation

Amid Opposition ruckus, Uttar Pradesh government tables second supplementary budget

The supplementary budget, which will be approved by the assembly on Thursday, seeks Rs 600 crore for rural toilets and Rs 60 cr for the urban toilets.

Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talks to the media at Central Hall of Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Amid pandemonium created by the Opposition over farmers 'distress' and 'deteriorating' law and order situation, Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh tabled second supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 8,054 crore in the state assembly on Wednesday.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal tabled the supplementary budget in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The entire House witnessed noisy scenes with Samajwadi Party members trooping to the well of House and raising anti-government slogans.

The supplementary budget, which will be approved by the assembly on Thursday, seeks Rs 600 crore for rural toilets and Rs 60 cr for the urban toilets.

While Rs 200 crore have been demanded for construction of a civil airport at Ayodhya, and another Rs 300 crore for proposed Jewar international airport at Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has sought Rs 3,893 cr for modernisation of the power sector, Rs 10.25 cr for bridge construction, Rs 9.50 cr for ROBs, Rs 100 cr for Kumbh at Prayagraj and Rs 10.05 cr for the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical university.

Earlier the Opposition members stalled the proceedings of the House, forcing the speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit to complete the agenda amid pandemonium.

 

