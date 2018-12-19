Home Nation

BJP will get zero seats like 'rosogolla': Trinamool Congress hits back at Amit Shah's Bengal plans

Reacting to the Shah's claims, Trinamool's Derek O' Brien said that the BJP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in only "big talk".

Published: 19th December 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at BJP chief Amit Shah over his claim of winning at least 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in the 2019 elections, Trinamool Congress Wednesday said the party should rather focus on retaining the two seats it has in the state.

Reacting to the Shah's claims, Trinamool's Derek O' Brien said that the BJP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in only "big talk".

"Sitting in Mumbai and Delhi and giving these big statements. The BJP has two seats in Bengal and their first priority should be to hold on to these two seats because if they don't watch it they will get zero seats like rosogolla," he said.

O'Brien added that while the BJP is talking about winning more seats in Bengal, recent bypolls in the state have shown that their vote share is decreasing.

BJP, which won 30 per cent of the votes last time, managed only 20 per cent this time, he said.

"Now they are claiming that they will win many seats in Bengal. When it comes to numbers and figures they are the 'jumla jodi' -- Modi and Shah. Jumla Jodi who said they will put Rs 15 lakh in your bank account, who will give two crore jobs every year. Jumla Jodi who said they will double farmers' income in two years and who said they will have a clean sweep in the recent elections. So whenever they give figures the figures are jumlas," said the Trinamool parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha.

Over the last few elections, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. At a summit in Mumbai, Amit Shah Wednesday said that people of Bengal are waiting for change and his party will win at least 23 seats from the state in the upcoming polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah rosogolla BJP Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp