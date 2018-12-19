BJP will get zero seats like 'rosogolla': Trinamool Congress hits back at Amit Shah's Bengal plans

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at BJP chief Amit Shah over his claim of winning at least 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in the 2019 elections, Trinamool Congress Wednesday said the party should rather focus on retaining the two seats it has in the state.

Reacting to the Shah's claims, Trinamool's Derek O' Brien said that the BJP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in only "big talk".

"Sitting in Mumbai and Delhi and giving these big statements. The BJP has two seats in Bengal and their first priority should be to hold on to these two seats because if they don't watch it they will get zero seats like rosogolla," he said.

O'Brien added that while the BJP is talking about winning more seats in Bengal, recent bypolls in the state have shown that their vote share is decreasing.

BJP, which won 30 per cent of the votes last time, managed only 20 per cent this time, he said.

"Now they are claiming that they will win many seats in Bengal. When it comes to numbers and figures they are the 'jumla jodi' -- Modi and Shah. Jumla Jodi who said they will put Rs 15 lakh in your bank account, who will give two crore jobs every year. Jumla Jodi who said they will double farmers' income in two years and who said they will have a clean sweep in the recent elections. So whenever they give figures the figures are jumlas," said the Trinamool parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha.

Over the last few elections, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. At a summit in Mumbai, Amit Shah Wednesday said that people of Bengal are waiting for change and his party will win at least 23 seats from the state in the upcoming polls.