Home Nation

DMK-Congress combine corrupt company: BJP on Stalin's Rahul Gandhi formula for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was in Chennai  to counter the charges being levelled against the NDA government over the Rafale deal, ridiculed the DMK-Congress alliance. 

Published: 19th December 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Days after DMK president MK Stalin proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP on Tuesday dubbed the DMK-Congress combine as a ‘corrupt company’,  asserting that the BJP would form a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu to take on this alliance of ‘corrupt and liar parties.’

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was in Chennai  to counter the charges being levelled against the NDA government over the Rafale deal, ridiculed the DMK-Congress alliance. 

“If they want to have only that company, waiting for another Tihar, what can we do ? They have chosen their company. Good luck to them. It is their choice.  Those who want to sail with liars, those who want to sail with corrupt people, those who want to go with those who are on bail, let them go with them. That will be good company for them. We will have our partners in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere. We will give them a real run for their votes in the next elections,” Ram Madhav said, answering a question.  

Taking a strong exception to the description of Modi as a fascist by Stalin at a solemn occasion to unveil the statue of his father,  Madhav said, “We have seen the face of fascism in Tamil Nadu under the DMK rule.  It is better to look at their own faces in the mirror rather than trying to throw mud on the Prime Minister. What happens in the DMK internally is not a secret. All these are in public space. This kind of language used for top leaders like the Prime Minister does not behove well. That is the company (Congress) the DMK is in today. A company in which only lies matter.  Only propaganda of negativity matters.”

“We are not averse to forming a strong coalition in Tamil Nadu to take on this new alliance which was rejected by Tamil Nadu again and again. If the DMK or any other party which tries to give space for the Congress party, which has been rejected time and again by the people of Tamil Nadu, we are going to oppose them by forging a strong alliance,” Madhav asserted.   

Answering a question about the BJP’s strategy in Tamil Nadu, Madhav said “We are open for alliances in Tamil Nadu and in every State.  We are certainly open to any political party which is ready to sail with the progressive and development agenda of Prime Minister Modi.

Rafale charges refuted

Ram Madhav accused the Congress of unleashing a ‘campaign of calumny’ against the NDA government on the Rafale deal.  He asked the Congress and other opposition parties to agree to a debate on the issue in Parliament instead of insisting on a 30-member Joint Parliament Committee probe. “After the judgment of the three-judge bench, it is clear that the allegations of the Congress on the Rafale deal are baseless,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp