DMK-Congress combine corrupt company: BJP on Stalin's Rahul Gandhi formula for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Days after DMK president MK Stalin proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP on Tuesday dubbed the DMK-Congress combine as a ‘corrupt company’, asserting that the BJP would form a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu to take on this alliance of ‘corrupt and liar parties.’

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was in Chennai to counter the charges being levelled against the NDA government over the Rafale deal, ridiculed the DMK-Congress alliance.

“If they want to have only that company, waiting for another Tihar, what can we do ? They have chosen their company. Good luck to them. It is their choice. Those who want to sail with liars, those who want to sail with corrupt people, those who want to go with those who are on bail, let them go with them. That will be good company for them. We will have our partners in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere. We will give them a real run for their votes in the next elections,” Ram Madhav said, answering a question.

Taking a strong exception to the description of Modi as a fascist by Stalin at a solemn occasion to unveil the statue of his father, Madhav said, “We have seen the face of fascism in Tamil Nadu under the DMK rule. It is better to look at their own faces in the mirror rather than trying to throw mud on the Prime Minister. What happens in the DMK internally is not a secret. All these are in public space. This kind of language used for top leaders like the Prime Minister does not behove well. That is the company (Congress) the DMK is in today. A company in which only lies matter. Only propaganda of negativity matters.”

“We are not averse to forming a strong coalition in Tamil Nadu to take on this new alliance which was rejected by Tamil Nadu again and again. If the DMK or any other party which tries to give space for the Congress party, which has been rejected time and again by the people of Tamil Nadu, we are going to oppose them by forging a strong alliance,” Madhav asserted.

Answering a question about the BJP’s strategy in Tamil Nadu, Madhav said “We are open for alliances in Tamil Nadu and in every State. We are certainly open to any political party which is ready to sail with the progressive and development agenda of Prime Minister Modi.

Rafale charges refuted

Ram Madhav accused the Congress of unleashing a ‘campaign of calumny’ against the NDA government on the Rafale deal. He asked the Congress and other opposition parties to agree to a debate on the issue in Parliament instead of insisting on a 30-member Joint Parliament Committee probe. “After the judgment of the three-judge bench, it is clear that the allegations of the Congress on the Rafale deal are baseless,” he added.