J-K Governor directs troops to follow SOPs to avoid civilian casualties during anti-militancy operations

Fayaz Wani

SRINAGAR: After the killing of seven civilians by security forces during clashes near encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama last Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday asked security forces to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid civilian casualties and collateral damages during anti-militancy operations and law and order situations.

On Tuesday, Malik chaired a meeting of top officers of State police, Army, CRPF, and intelligence agencies at Army's Northern command Headquarters in Udhampur to review the security situation of the State after the recent Pulwama killings.

Seven civilians were killed by security forces during clashes near an encounter site in Sirnoo village of Pulwama on Saturday last.

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen including an army deserter and a soldier were killed in the gunfight. Kashmir observed two-day shutdown against the killings on the call of separatist leaders and authorities had to impose curfew-like-restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Monday to foil march to army headquarters in Srinagar.

In the security review meeting today, Malik reviewed the latest security scenario in the State and was briefed about counter infiltration and counter-militancy operations. He also emphasized the importance of sustained collaborative action between the armed forces and the State Police with the civil administration in dealing with difficult situations particularly to ensure against the loss of civilian lives.