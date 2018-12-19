Jharkhand: Para-teacher succumbs to injuries after injured in police lathi-charge

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Ujjawal Rai, a para-teacher who was injured during police lathi-charge while protesting before Chief Minister Raghubar Das for regularization of their services on November 15, finally succumbed to his injuries on Monding.

Rai is the fifth para-teacher to lose his life since the techers went on an indefinite strike after November 15. Agitating para-teachers claimed that they lost two lives --Kanchan Kumar Das and Jeenat Khatoon-- due to cold while staging protests, while Bahadur Thakur and Shankar Pandey, died of shock and depression.

"Rai, who was posted at the Upgraded Middle School at Baski-1 at Sarath in Deoghar, died after he was injured severely while protesting before CM Das during Foundation Day celebration. He had returned from Vellore on December 14 after undergoing treatment for his injuries, but could not recover," said leader of Ekikrit Para-Teacher Sangharsh Morcha, Bajrang Prasad.

Rai was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Dr KK Sinha for better treatment from where he was referred to CMC Vellore for advance treatment, he added.

Prasad further said that the organisation has demanded Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia for the victim's family and a government job for the nearest kin.

"Such incidents will further add fuel to our agitation as the State government is non-responsive towards our problems. They will have to take initiative to find a way out to end the deadlock as we are always open for talks," said Prasad.

Prasad said that a meeting of para-teachers is planned to strengthen their agitation to press their demands. 40-year-old Kanchan Kumar Das also died on Sunday while he was on a night-long sit-in outside the house of the Social Welfare Minister.

The leader of Opposition Hemant Soren has asked the government to find out an immediate solution.

"The State Government should immediately end the deadlock by taking a decision on the demands of para-teachers," said Soren.