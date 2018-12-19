Home Nation

Maintenance of peaceful atmosphere top priority of government: Mizoram Governor 

Published: 19th December 2018

Kummanam Rajasekharan

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan | Express Photo

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan Wednesday said maintenance of peaceful atmosphere would be the top priority of the state government to sustain the momentum of growth and development.

In his customary gubernatorial address in the state Assembly, Rajasekharan said stringent measures would be taken to protect the state borders and welfare schemes for the development of people residing in the border areas would be given due importance.

Hinting at re-imposition of prohibition in the state, the governor said the Mizoram Liquor (Control and Prohibition) Act, 2014 implemented since January 15, 2015 would be abolished.

Wine shops were opened for liquor cardholders in accordance with the MLPC Act, since March 16, 2015.

He said the new government would take all out efforts for combating menace of drugs, alcoholism, trafficking of women and children, juvenile delinquency and rehabilitation as well as restoration programmes through network of residential homes and non-institutional services in partnership with the civil society.

He said the government is committed to bring about radical changes in the administrative system to ensure a transparent, responsive and corruption free government.

"Efforts will be taken to expedite establishment of Vigilance Commission/Lokayukta to function in full strength," he said.

The government is committed to preserve and promote Mizo identity, tradition and vales, the governor said, adding that the government would endeavour to work for the unity and brotherhood of all Mizo people living within India and across the globe within the constitutional framework.

Measures would be taken for execution of state village level registration, he said, adding that his government would work towards fulfilling its promise to implement a special welfare scheme for families of martyrs who had laid down their lives for the cause of Mizoram.

He said that his government would take bold initiative to introduce Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) for which comprehensive plans and projects would be implemented as soon as possible to accelerate progress and growth in all key sectors where the state has tremendous potential.

Kummanam Rajasekharan

