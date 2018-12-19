Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee government to expand ministry on Thursday

They would be sworn in Thursday by Governor K N Tripathi at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues, the sources said.

Published: 19th December 2018 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The 31-month-old Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal will be expanded on Thursday and four new faces would be inducted into it, officials said Wednesday.

The new names to be inducted into the state cabinet were shortlisted Tuesday and sent to the governor on Wednesday, the state secretariat sources said.

The probable ministers are Sujit Bose, Tapas Roy, Nirmal Majhi and Ratna Ghosh.

They would be sworn in Thursday by Governor K N Tripathi at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues, the sources said.

The portfolios of the new entrants to the cabinet would be announced after the swearing in, they added.

This is Trinamool Congress' second term in office after winning the 2016 assembly election in the state.

Its first term was after the historic win of the party by throwing out of power the 34-year-long Left regime in 2011.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee government cabinet expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp