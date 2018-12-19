Mamata Banerjee government to expand ministry on Thursday

By PTI

KOLKATA: The 31-month-old Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal will be expanded on Thursday and four new faces would be inducted into it, officials said Wednesday.

The new names to be inducted into the state cabinet were shortlisted Tuesday and sent to the governor on Wednesday, the state secretariat sources said.

The probable ministers are Sujit Bose, Tapas Roy, Nirmal Majhi and Ratna Ghosh.

They would be sworn in Thursday by Governor K N Tripathi at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues, the sources said.

The portfolios of the new entrants to the cabinet would be announced after the swearing in, they added.

This is Trinamool Congress' second term in office after winning the 2016 assembly election in the state.

Its first term was after the historic win of the party by throwing out of power the 34-year-long Left regime in 2011.