Manipur journalist gets one year detention for Facebook video remarks against NDA government

Wangkhem had uploaded a video on his Facebook page on November 19 wherein he used expletives several times to go hammer and tongs at BJP-RSS and the state government.

Manipuri journalist Kishorechand Wangkhem (Facebook Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Guwahati: A journalist in Manipur, who had last month made some “offensive” remarks against BJP, RSS and Manipur’s BJP-led coalition government and was arrested by the police under the National Security Act (NSA), has been sentenced to one year in detention by a local court.

The chief judicial magistrate of Imphal West district passed the order of detention on December 14. The Advisory Board of the NSA, which examined the charges levelled against Kishorechandra Wangkhem on December 11, said there were “sufficient grounds” to detain the scribe under the NSA’s provisions. 

Wangkhem had uploaded a video on his Facebook page on November 19 wherein he used expletives several times to go hammer and tongs at BJP-RSS and the state government. On the day he had uploaded the video, local television chancel “Information Service TV Network”, where he worked, sacked him.

Wangkhem reportedly described Chief Minister N Biren Singh as a “puppet of Modi and Hindutva”. He was miffed with the state government for organizing a function last month to mark the birth anniversary of Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi. He said she had nothing to do with Manipur’s freedom movement.

