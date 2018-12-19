Home Nation

Military satellite GSLV-7A will enhance communication: Air Chief Marshal

Dhanoa was at the Jodhpur air base to interact with the contingents of the Indian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces, who are participating in the joint exercise, 'Aviaindra-18'.

BS Dhanoa at the Jodhpur air base with contingents of the IAF and the Russian Aerospace Forces, who are participating in the joint exercise, 'Aviaindra-18'. (Photo | PTI)

JODHPUR: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday the launch of satellite GSLV-7A would enhance the networking and communication capabilities of the Air Force.

"We have several platforms (aircrafts) which have capabilities of communication through satellite. The communication to the platform (aircrafts) through the satellite will be made possible with this launch," he told reporters here.

ISRO has launched the military satellite GSLV-7A at 4.10 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Dhanoa was at the Jodhpur air base to interact with the contingents of the Indian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces, who are participating in the joint exercise, 'Aviaindra-18', from December 10-21.

 

