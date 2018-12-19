Neighbours set man on fire over land dispute in UP's Pratapgarh

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A 35-year-old man was killed after his neighbours allegedly poured petrol and set him on fire over a land dispute in UP's Pratapgarh, police said Wednesday.

According to police, there was a dispute over land in Sarai Narayan Singh village.

Late Monday night, when Rajesh Kori was fetching water from a hand pump, his neighbours started pouring petrol on him and soon set him ablaze.

Rajesh's brothers, Arjun and Anoop, also suffered burn injuries when they tried to save him.

"The three were rushed to Allahabad for treatment, where Rajesh succumbed to his injuries," Lalganj Circle Officer OP Dubey said.

Four persons have been arrested in the incident a case has been registered.

Police said further investigations are underway.