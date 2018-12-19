Home Nation

Over 7,500 complaints from passengers till Oct this year over bad quality food: Railways

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said the most number of complaints - 6,261 - were received by the IRCTC over poor quality meal.

Published: 19th December 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

Image of a train used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has received more than 7,500 complaints from passengers over bad quality of food served on trains and imposed fines of about Rs 1.5 cr on vendors till October this year, the ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said the most number of complaints - 6,261 - were received by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) regarding serving of poor-quality meal, contaminated water and violation of guidelines in trains as well as at railway stations.

"Strict action is taken against contractors/suppliers whenever any complaint regarding poor quality of food is substantiated," he said.

While railways received a total of 7,529 complaints, it imposed Rs 1.55 crore fines on vendors, warned 2,322 of them, terminated the contract of one and found 555 complaints unsubstantiated.

"Food Safety Supervisors have been deployed at kitchen units to monitor food safety and hygienic practices. Food samples collected by Food Safety Officers/Supervisors are sent to the nominated accredited laboratories under Food Safety & Standard Act for analysis and testing. Penalties are imposed in cases of detection of unsatisfactory food samples and prosecutions are carried out as per provisions of Food Safety & Standard Rule -2011," Gohain said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway passengers poor quality food Railways passengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp