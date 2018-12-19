Home Nation

Parliament winter session Day 7: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after uproar

As soon as the House assembled to begin day's session, members of the Congress, TDP and AIADMK trooped into the Well raising placards and raising anti-government slogans.

Published: 19th December 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Parliament house during the ongoing winter session. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday after members from both sides including the BJP, Congress, TDP and AIADMK created ruckus in the House.

BJP members from Karnataka were on their feet raising anti-Congress slogans.

The Congress members, including K C Venugopal, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Vincent Pala, and Thokchom Meinya carried placards reading 'Rafale Scam Exposed'.

They insisted that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be set up at the earliest to probe into the Rafale combat aircraft deal.

TDP members trooped into the Well and demanded Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh, Railway zone for Visakhapatnam and transparency in the execution of the Polavaram project.

Members belonging to the AIADMK also carried placards and raised slogans demanding justice for Tamil Nadu farmers living along the Cauvery delta.

Question Hour started with Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha responding to supplementary queries.

In fact, the first questioner of the day was Congress member from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering.

Even as his party colleagues entered into the Well, Mr Ering put supplementary query.

BJP member from Assam Bijoya Chakravarty also asked supplementary questions.

Amid the din, the Minister assured the members that the government is doing the utmost to improve telecommunication connectivity in the northeast region.

"Once we implement our ambitious RS 8,50,000 crore project in northeast, the connectivity in the far-flung region will become better than the rest of the country," Mr Sinha said.

Ms Chakravarty maintained that during the stint of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government had done quite a lot to improve connectivity in northeast.

She also lauded the role played by then IT Minister Late Pramod Mahajan.

However, as uproarious scenes continued, the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Winter Session of Parliament got underway on December 11 but no much business has been transacted owing to continuous bedlam in the House on multiple issues.

