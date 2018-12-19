Home Nation

Parliament winter session Day 7: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over uproar on Rafale

The Congress has already been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Legislators create ruckus in Rajya Sabha( Photo|Youtube screen grab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day amid ruckus minutes after it met.

As the proceedings began, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said Congress member Anand Sharma had wrongly presented his (Goel's) statement on Tuesday in order to disrupt the House and urged the Chair to correct the record of the earlier proceedings.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he would look at the records to "verify" the claims. The Congress MPs loudly objected to Goel's allegation and many of them were on their feet.

They trooped to the Chair's podium raising slogans. The party has already been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The AIADMK and DMK members were already nearing the podium protesting against a proposed dam on the Cauvery river. Amid the ruckus and sloganeering, Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

