Home Nation

Previous governments did not do enough on infrastructure front: PM Modi

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the phase 3 of Pune Metro, Modi said his government's thinking is different than that of opposition parties.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said his government is concentrating on transport and infrastructure development, areas which he claimed, did not get adequate attention during previous administrations.

He said the metro rail project got a boost during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (1998-2004) and had it been in power for some more time, the rapid mass transport scenario would have changed for better in the country's cities.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the phase 3 of Pune Metro, Modi said his government's thinking is different than that of opposition parties.

"Unki soch, unko mubarak (let them be happy with their thinking). Our government's aim is to strive for balanced development which reaches the last person in the society," said the prime minister.

"Previous governments did not pay attention to transportation and infrastructure development the way they should have done," said Modi, who was in Maharashtra on a day- long visit to lay the foundation stone for a slew of projects.

The 24-km fully elevated metro line, connecting Shivajinagar in the heart of Pune to the IT hub of Hinjewadi on the city's outskirts, will be built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore.

It is expected to be completed in 36 months.

Modi said the Pune Metro phase 3 is the first corridor after the Centre unveiled its metro rail policy last year.

"The new policy, which envisages projects on PPP (public-private partnership) model, is a reform-oriented policy where rules and regulations have been clearly defined," he added.

Modi said the metro rail project got a big fillip during the Vajpayee government.

"If the Vajpayee government had got some more time, more Maharashtra cities would have been connected through metro rail. There is now a generation gap between 2004 and 2018."

"There was never a shortage of ideas earlier. Only what is required is hand holding and giving direction to those ideas," Modi said, adding the need of the hour is to transform ideas into an industry.

Modi said in the last four years, metro has become the lifeline of major cities across the country.

"In four years, 300 km new lines were commissioned and work on 200 km is being completed. At present, 500 km metro line is functioning," he said.

Speaking about Pune, which has emerged as an infotech and educational hub in the country, Modi said by the end of next year, 12km metro line would become operational in the city, considered the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

Modi said his government's priority was to focus on generation next infrastructure and transport integration systems, including highways, airways, waterways and roadways.

This is because of the government's commitment to infrastructure development and efforts to cut down travel time by improving connectivity, he said.

"Currently we are witnessing expansion of metro lines in the various parts of the country. The momentum for this work in the real sense was given by Atalji."

He gave emphasis on the infrastructure in both rural as well as urban areas.

"Ten years after his government, our government not only provided speed to that infrastructural development but also enhanced the scale," said Modi.

The work of Delhi Metro also started during Vajpayee's tenure and today almost all of Delhi is connected with the metro lines, Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Moosa Hydranaf
    The respectful PM always blames the previous Govenment but boasts himself as if he is going to build New India!!! His ministers are also in the habit of praising their PM as the PM wants it!!!PPP(Public private partnership) is a good idea to the Corporates to earn money The PMdoes not bother about the rise in the Petroleum products and the rural distress !!!!
    2 hours ago reply
Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp