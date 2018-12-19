Home Nation

Steep rise in killing of BSF soldiers along Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju to Lok Sabha

This year, 12 BSF personnel were killed along the border, recording a jump of 600 per cent in such casualties. This is the highest casualty figure recorded in the last six years. 

Published: 19th December 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

BSF personnel (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a steep rise in the killing of BSF soldiers along the India-Pakistan (IB) border in Jammu and Kashmir. This year, 12 BSF personnel were killed along the border, recording a jump of 600 per cent in such casualties. This is the highest casualty figure recorded in the last six years. 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju revealed the figures in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while responding to a question on the matter.

The death of personnel deployed along the IB takes place mainly because of unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

Last year, two BSF personnel lost their lives due to cross-border firing, and in the previous year, three soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) lost their lives at the IB.

The casualty figures were similar in the year 2015, 2014 and 2013, when one, two and two soldiers were killed, respectively. 

Until June, the government recorded more than 320 incidents of unprovoked firing at the IB, which led to 37 soldiers getting injured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp