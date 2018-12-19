Home Nation

Threat to Fatehpur Sikri SDM was fatherly scolding: UP BJP MLA

The lawmaker later alleged that the SDM had refused to listen to the farmers who, he claimed, wanted her to talk to banks over loan repayments.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under fire for threatening a woman sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Udaybhan Chaudhary, BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri in UP, on Tuesday claimed he “scolded” her as she was like his daughter. A video of Chaudhary and his supporters threatening the SDM, Garima Singh, had gone viral. 

In the video clip, the MLA is heard telling Singh, “Don’t you know I am an MLA? Don’t you realise my power, the power of democracy?” His supporters raised slogans against her.

The lawmaker later alleged that the SDM had refused to listen to the farmers who, he claimed, wanted her to talk to banks over loan repayments.The IAS Association came out in support of Singh and tweeted: “Threatening young IAS officers working in the field is not acceptable. Proud of Garima Singh, IAS for standing firm and not giving in to intimidation.”

Chaudhary later tried to explain that it was just a fatherly admonition.

“The farmers had gone to the SDM with their problems but she talked to them rudely. I admit that I scolded her, but it was just like I would scold a daughter.” 

