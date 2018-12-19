Home Nation

Throw onions at ministers if they don't listen: Raj Thackeray to farmers

The MNS chief was speaking to onion farmers at Kalwan in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a major onion-producing hub.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday asked farmers to throw onions at ministers if they did not listen to their woes.

"If ministers do not listen to you or if they do not fulfil your demands, throw onions at them," he said.

A farmer from the district was in news recently when he sent his meagre earnings from onion sale to the prime minister's office to protest falling prices of the bulb.

The MNS chief is on a tour of Nashik since Tuesday.

